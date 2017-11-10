Bench Warrants: 11-9-17

The Hawaii Police Department is asking for the public’s help in processing court bench warrants.

Whenever an individual ignores a court summons or traffic citation, the court issues a bench warrant for that person’s arrest.

Although most people respond to bench warrants, some do not. Over time, the failure to respond has created a sizable backlog of bench warrants.

Although police can go out into the community and make warrant arrests in public areas or at places of employment, or in front of family or friends, the Hawaii County Police Department would prefer to have residents come to the police station and take care of their bench warrants.

Because a driver may have forgotten about the citation or may not even be aware a bench warrant has been issued for his arrest, the police department will submit to the news media each week a list of names of those sought on outstanding warrants.

The police ask anyone who recognizes a friend or family member on the list to call that person and have him or her call or stop at any police station. To allow speedy processing, if a person wanted on an outstanding warrant calls ahead, police will explain the bail amount on the warrant. For information on Kona warrants call 326-4646, ext. 253.

A name appearing on the warrant list does not mean a person is guilty of a crime, only that a judge has issued a bench warrant for failing to appear in court. It is also possible that a warrant on this list has already been served or may have been recalled. The list is accurate at the time it is compiled by police and the courts.

Individuals can find out if they have a misdemeanor warrant or a traffic warrant by going to the Hawaii State Judiciary’s website at www.courts.state.hi.us. From there, click on “eCourt Kokua” and then follow the directions. Information about felony warrants is not yet available online.

Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017

Alwis I.DavidChong, 22, Waimea

Ashley Davidson, 49, Hilo

Daniel E. Davis, 39, Pahoa

Durrell A. Davis, 34, Hilo

Ethan Davis, 45, Pahoa

Graaye P. Davis, 53, Kailua-Kona

Jodi R. Davis, 51, Kailua-Kona

Kawewehi M. Davis, 58, Holualoa

Neill C. Davis, 34, Pahoa

Roberta M. Davis, 63, Kailua-Kona

Shiela Y. Davis, 46, Honolulu

Sierra Davis, 33, Kailua-Kona

Tiffany N. Davis, 39, Keaau

Steven K.K. Dawson, 40, unknown

Vonnie J. Dawson, 46, Kailua-Kona

Tony M.K. Day, 33, Hilo

Jeffrey P. Decastro, 32, Hilo

Robert M. De Castro, 31, Hilo

Allan K. De Costa, 29, Hilo

Cesar De Jesus Gonzalez, 38, Hilo

Rorie Ann K. De Ponte, 31, Kurtistown

Jadelyn A. De Reis, 26, Hilo

Koenraad Debedts, 63, Mountain View

Jahctorfari I. Decasteel, 63, Kalapana

Gregory L. Deck, 58, Keaau