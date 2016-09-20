Take it from me on Trump

I pretty much got used to reading the trash Trump letters, most obviously written by people who don’t even know him, and form their opinions based on other trash Trump letters and hate media. It’s easy to label successful businessmen with “questionable business methods” and “questionable wealth.” That usually implies envy. It is not my goal to argue about anything written by Ms. Lisa Christensen, but sorry Lisa, be assured about one thing: Mr. Trump does not hate women. In fact, he loves women! I personally know Mr. Trump, and while I have not talked to him nor seen him since 1990, I doubt he’s changed since then.

John Rabi

Kailua-Kona