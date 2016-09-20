Alcohol plays part in far worse things

Indicted Mayor Billy Kenoi had some words of wisdom for our children and young adults here on the Big Island. In court and on the front page of the newspaper he said, through his attorneys, that alcohol “indisputably serves the goal of developing closer and more meaningful relationships.”

Terrific.

Most responsible parents would take issue with that self-serving statement. Although alcohol does indisputably play a role in drunk driving, sexual assault, child abuse and neglect, premature death and broken families. Hostess bars also continue the objectification of women but that is of little concern to Kenoi as he has a bigger picture in mind that us mere mortals can not grasp. What’s a few objectified women if dollars flow to the Saddle Road project? Add in that he used other people’s money to allegedly facilitate his debauchery and one can certainly see why our gutless County Council heaped praise on Kenoi for his “accomplishments.”

In light of these false harmful statements made by our disgraced mayor the council should immediately begin impeachment or censure proceedings to show beyond doubt that this type of behavior is unacceptable and not indisputable. If the council fails to send a clear message on alcohol use, respect and integrity then who will?

Joseph Appleton

Waimea