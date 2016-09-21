Letter writer spot on about liberal slant

Thank you, Frank Dickinson for your Sept. 20 letter that accurately stated “the other side” to the liberals’ opinions. Every morning my husband and I sit and read WHT with complete dismay at the liberal bias that is slung in this newspaper. What happened to “reporting?”

I agree with Mr. Dickinson that Trump is not an ideal candidate, but having said that, Hilary Clinton’s proven record is completely un-presidential! Hawaii slumbers in the mentality of aloha and does not give the time or energy required to accurately dissect facts from fiction on the two candidates. If we are going to be responsible and vote in this election then we need to be responsible and search out truths over bias and lies.

Trudi Ahart

Kailua-Kona