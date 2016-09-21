More than just 2 options

In response to Mr. Brandt’s letter in WHT on Sept. 20, a correction is due. He stated that Mr. Beach has but two choices for president on the November ballot. He is wrong — there are other choices. There are other candidates on the ballot.

We shouldn’t buy into the fallacy that voting for other than the two major candidates would be a wasted vote. A vote is only wasted if you vote for someone you don’t believe in. If ever there was a time for a third party candidate, it is this crazy election.

The Gary Johnson/Bill Weld Libertarian ticket is on the ballot in all 50 states. As Drew Carey has stated, Gary Johnson is easy to support — he is not a maniac and is not a liar. Check it out. And if you want to lean way left, there is also the Green party candidate of Jill Stein.

Martha Tumbleson

Kailua-Kona