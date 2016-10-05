Letter criticizing all involved irksome

I was annoyed by Ms. Lovejoy’s letter, where she criticized a young man who kneeled during the national anthem. She attacked his coach, the school, and this newspaper for maligning the country she loves so much. Ignorance strikes

again!

Taxes, Ms. Lovejoy, do not make you or your country benevolent. Everyone pays their share so that the government can fulfill its duties to us – including providing our children with a good education. It is obvious you don’t know the history of your country. If you did, you would see that disrespecting other countries is part of America’s foreign policy.

Take Hawaii, for example. Since 1893, that is what America did – use its military force and lack of respect for international law to invade us, overthrow our lawful government, illegally annex us, and create a new government against the calls of native and non-native Hawaiian citizens to respect our sovereignty and restore our government. And, this does not include the years of cultural genocide committed against native Hawaiians – and other indigenous people, including those who lived in America before the colonizers came along.

Perhaps your ignorance stems from the fact that you’ve never had to experience the injustices committed against native people. Mason, I applaud you. Ms. Lovejoy is correct about one thing: standing up for what you believe is your right. Your seemingly simple act, took much courage. And, unfortunately, being the target of ignorance comes with it. Believe me, I know. But in your actions, you carry on the legacy of our kupuna who stood up for their country, and for what was right. Ku’e.

Ms. Lovejoy, the only shameful thing is your ignorance. If you love your country so much, go back to it. Whether Hawaii is truly the 50th state is arguable. But, one thing is clear: This is not (and never will be!) America. This is Hawaii. This is our country. And we love it very much.

W. Keoki Kiwaha

Kealia-Hookena