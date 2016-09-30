Aki to perform at Kona Coffee Living History Farm Open House

Diana Aki is the headliner at Kona Historical Society’s Kona Coffee Living History Farm Open House celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Captain Cook. She will be joined by Nathan Grace and Larry Katahara.

Although Aki was born and received much of her education in Hilo, she moved to the fishing village of Milolii in South Kona when she was 11 years old. It was there she was taught the songs of her aunties and where she eventually met Eddie Kamae from “Sons of Hawaii,” a famous Hawaiian music group that was a key part of the Hawaiian Renaissance cultural movement.

In 1978, Aki toured Hawaii with this legendary group and became known as the “Songbird of Milolii” for her beautiful singing. Later in 1990, her songs were entered in Na Hoku Hanohano awards competition, where she was honored with Best Original Song (Haku Mele) for “Manao Pili” and the Female Vocalist of the Year.

At this year’s annual open house honoring Kona’s heritage, the theme is “Made In Kona” and the day will be filled with family fun activities that revolve around all the amazing things that are made in Kona — whether it’s coffee, baked goods, farm produce, music or hand-crafted items.

Some of the highlights of this free event will be traditional foods and goodies; Aki’s performance; “Hands on History” activities where attendees can practice the art of lauhala weaving, Japanese calligraphy, gardening and pan roasting coffee, among others; chicken hekka demonstration and plate lunch by Sandy’s Drive In, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Also planned are Kona coffee tastings, a historical photo exhibit and tours of the historic 1920s coffee mill and farmhouse.

Info: 323-3222, at www.konahistorical.org.