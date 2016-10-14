Aloha Ball returns to Kona

Aloha Ball, a National Dance Council of America-sanctioned Ballroom Competition on the Big Island and one of the only locally owned and run ballroom competitions in the state, will be held next weekend in Keauhou.

The public is invited to dance, compete, or just watch the “Spectacular Professional International Standard and Latin Show” from Oct. 21-23 at the Sheraton Kona Resort and Spa at Keauhou Bay. This year’s event will feature a show by two professional couples current U.S. National Ballroom Champions Stefano DeBriono and Bianka Zubrowska and Latin Finalists Francesco Bertini and Manzi.

Now in its third year, the event kicks off Oct. 21 with registration and a semi-formal welcoming gala dinner and show from 6-10 p.m. Gala dinner reservations must be made by emailing alohaballdance@gmail.com. To attend just the show, after 8 p.m., tickets are $50 and can be purchased at the door; cash only.

It continues Oct. 22 at 8 a.m. with the first session of competition followed by the second session at 7 p.m. Tickets to attend all events throughout the day are $60 and can be purchsaed at the door; cash only.

Group classes and sessions, as well as a luau, are planned on Oct. 23.

In support of future generation of ballroom dancers on the islands, Aloha Ball is offering free entry to all keiki under 12 years old and discount rates for youth competitors younger than 18.

Aloha Ball strives to promote competitive ballroom dancing in Hawaii, give a chance to local dancers to compete against mainland and international dancers and being judged by professional world class qualified judges.

Info: www.alohaball.com