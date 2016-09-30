APAC holds auditions for ‘Christmas on Broadway’

Aloha Performing Arts Company has announced auditions for the musical revue “Christmas on Broadway” by Rick Lewis.

Director Engela Edwards is seeking a cast of two men and three women for the primary roles, and nine children for a youth ensemble. The auditions will be held Oct. 23-24. “Christmas on Broadway” will be performed at the Aloha Theatre Fridays through Sundays Dec. 2-18.

Those chosen will sing and dance in this funny, light-hearted tribute to the holiday season. The show includes classics such as “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” “We Need a Little Christmas,” “It’s Beginning to Look Like Christmas,” “White Christmas,” and others. In addition, newer holiday songs like “Zat You, Santa Claus,” “Christa-hanu-ramu-ka-dona-kwanzaa,” “Surabaya Santa,” “Believe,” and “Never Fall in Love with an Elf” are included. Also, some songs have been written specifically for the show, such as “Phantom of the Nutcracker Express,” a satirical spoof of holiday traditions and Broadway musicals.

Auditions for adults will be held at the Aloha Theatre in Kainaliu at 6 p.m. Oct. 23-24, with a possible invitational call back audition at 6 p.m. on Oct. 25. Auditions will consist of reading from the script, learning and performing a short dance combination, and singing approximately 32 bars from any Broadway song. No a capella or karaoke auditions will be permitted. Singers must bring sheet music in the appropriate key, with beginning and ending marked for the APAC accompanist. For those with no prepared song, the default audition song will be “Let It Snow” by Styne and Cahn. All candidates should be dressed for movement and must wear closed-toe shoes.

Auditions for kids ages 6-18 will be held at 5 p.m. Oct. 23 at the theater. Candidates should be dressed to move and wear close toed shoes. Each child may bring sheet music for any Broadway song or sing part of “Welcome Christmas,” also known as “Fawho Foraze Dawho Doraze.”

Rehearsals will begin immediately after auditions. Scripts are available for perusal by arrangement with APAC Operations Director Melissa Geiger, at 322-9924 or info@apachawaii.org. Many technical and crew positions are also available. Interested crew members are invited to come to auditions to fill out a form.

Info: 322-9924, Edwards (512)468-8483.