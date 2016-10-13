APAC theater classes resume

Aloha Performing Arts Company will resume its theatre education program this month, with Jerry Tracy’s “Tuesday Troupers” class for 8-12 year olds starting Tuedsay and running through Nov. 22, meeting 3:30 to 5:30 each Tuesday. The six-week session focuses on performance skills such as projection, articulation, and characterization. The theme this session is food. Tuition is $60 per student. A parent or responsible family member must attend a brief meeting on Oct. 18, immediately before class officially begins.

Nicole Gour’s “Keiki Theatre” will meet from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on five Thursdays, Oct. 20 through Nov. 17. This class is designed for 4-7 year olds, and consists of structured play and theatre games, aimed at increasing self confidence and developing basic social and performance skills. Tuition is $50. A parent or responsible family member must attend a brief meeting at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 20, immediately before the class officially begins.

Both the above classes will be held at the Aloha Theatre in Kainaliu, and each will culminate in a free performance open to the public on the last class day.

In addition, Felicity Johnson’s “Intergenerational Acting” class for actors of all ages will resume in December.

Engela Edwards continues as adviser of APAC’s ongoing Aloha Teen Theatre, which meets Fridays from 4:30-7 p.m. at the APAC Loft, across the street and a half block south of the theater, on the second floor of the building housing The King’s Daughters Thrift Store. ATT is free of charge, and accepts new members between the ages of 13-18 at any time.

Info: 322-9924.