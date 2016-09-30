Art show seeks Hawaii Island artists

The 32nd annual Helen Cassidy Memorial Juried Art Show at the Firehouse Gallery in Waimea gets underway Oct. 5.

This juried art show, which continues through Oct. 29, is open to current and new members of the Waimea Arts Council. Membership is open to all adults 18 and older.

All media will be accepted. Cash awards will be announced at the reception on Oct. 8. Entry fee is $ 20 per entry. All entries must be original; no prints or reproductions will be accepted with the exception of photography. In addition, the art can not have been exhibited in past Helen Cassidy Shows or have won previous prizes. Maximum size is 36-by-36 inches, including frame.

Artwork must be submitted at the Firehouse Gallery, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and Sunday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Info: www.waimeaartscouncil.org.