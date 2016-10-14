Asato offers bookbinding workshop

Charlene Asato hosts a bookbinding workshop titled “The Piano Hinge, Unhinged” from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 29 at Volcano Art Center.

The prized grand piano is known for its stunning acoustics but have you ever noticed its lid hinge? The long hinge was designed for a piano because it combines strength with good looks. Now you can learn a bookbinding technique inspired by the piano hinge using paper and rods.

Asato avidly pursues book arts, paper arts, photography, calligraphy and doll arts. Her books have been in many juried shows, locally, nationally and internationally and some have won awards

Cost is $35/$32 members, in addition to a $10 materials fee. Prior bookbinding experience is not necessary.

Info: www.volcanoartcenter.org