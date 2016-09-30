Author to discuss book in North Kohala

North Kohala Public Library in Kapaau will host author Clear Englebert for a one-hour feng shui talk on Monday, starting at 6:30 pm. This free event will focus on his new book, “Feng Shui for Love & Money.”

The talk explains various aspects of feng shui concerned with harmony and prosperity. Englebert will explain how to use and enhance the two powerful back corners of a space, the Relationship Corner in the far right, and the Wealth Corner in the far left. There will be time for questions and comments.

Clear Englebert has practiced and taught feng shui in Hawaii and California since 1995. A recognized feng shui expert with six published books to his credit, he has been featured on television programs and in print media. His books, which include “Feng Shui for Hawaii” and “Feng Shui for Hawaii Gardens,” are available in five languages.

Englebert’s books will be available for sale with the profits going to the Friends of the Library.

Info: 889-6655, www.fungshway.com.