Award-winning author plans workshop

Big Island writing teacher and award-winning novelist Tom Peek will host a new writing workshop, “Writing On The Wild Side,” Oct. 8 at Volcano Art Center.

Peek offers a wealth of knowledge that writers can use in everyday social media sharing, including journaling and blogging. “Writing on the Wild Side” will help writers create prose that people actually want to read.

Peek has taught his popular workshops since 1991. A writer for more than three decades, his work includes an award-winning novel, newspaper stories and commentaries, university publications, magazine articles, national park exhibits and award-winning video productions.

The workshop is 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and costs $65 for VAC members; $75 for nonmembers.

Info: www.volcanoartcenter.org.