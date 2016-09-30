Big Island artist illustrates children’s books

A handful of books illustrated by Big Island artist Jing Jing Tsong were released last month.

BeachHouse Publishing announced the new series of children’s books “Hawaiian Legends for Little Ones” that introduces keiki to Hawaii’s rich world of legends and myths in August. The four publications were written by Gabrielle Ahulii in simple, poetic language that gives small kids a taste of Hawaii’s rich history of storytelling. They are geared to keiki ages 0-4.

“Hina” introduces kids to one of Hawaii’s best-known deities, the goddess of the moon. “Pele Finds a Home” introduces kids ages 0-4 to the volcano goddess, Pele, whose power is still on view today on Hawaii Island where Kilauea continues to erupt. “Naupaka” explains why the native plant naupaka blooms only half a flower. Lastly, “Maui Hooks the Islands” tells the story of one of Maui, the demigod who fished up the Hawaiian islands using a magic fishing hook.

Info: www.beachhousepublishing.com.