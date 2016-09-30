Big Island artist releases adult coloring book

Dietrich Varez, one of the best-known artists on the Big Island for his vibrantly colored, uniquely stylized paintings, block prints and book illustrations that often celebrate ancient Hawaiian myths and legends, recently released an adult coloring book.

In “Pele the Volcano Goddess,” Varez retells 24 legends of Pele and illustrates each with an intricate black-and-white block print, leaving all the space between the lines for the readers to fill. The coloring book contains stories of Pele and various native plants, such as how Pele dispersed the hala tree throughout the islands in a fit of rage and how she separated two lovers by turning them into mountain and lowland naupaka bushes. There are also tales of the many lovers of Pele, such as the handsome Kauai chief Lohiau, and of her rivalries with her sister Hiiaka and the snow goddess Poliahu, among others.

Coloring books for adults have become a popular fad in the past couple of years, but Pele the Volcano Goddess is uniquely Hawaiian, both in its content and in Varez’ unique style.

“I’d heard some time last year that they were becoming very popular, even among adults,” Varez said. “I thought, this might be a good thing to try. I’ve been entranced and enchanted by Madame Pele and I thought this would be just the right subject for a coloring book….”

In addition to the new release, Varez also announced Petroglyph Press is re-releasing “Hawaiian Legends of Volcanoes” by William D. Westervelt. This version of the century-old classic is illustrated by Varez.

“They used all of my oil painting illustrations, and all of my block printing illustrations that relate to the goddess and the volcano here,” he said.

Varez was born in Germany in the midst of World War II. His father did not survive the war. His mother met and married an American GI during the occupation of Germany, and she and Varez went with him to Hawaii after the his tour of duty ended.

In 1968, he moved to Volcano, built a cabin there, and began tending bar at Volcano House. He also made wood carvings of Pele and would stand them on the bar while working. The carvings, cut from firewood, sold well enough to encourage his career as an artist. But a big breakthrough happened when he rolled one of those carvings in ink, pressed it against paper and made his first print. He took some prints across the street from Volcano House to Volcano Art Center. They sold, and he was encouraged to make and sell more.

Published in Volcano by The Magic Mo, “Pele the Volcano Goddess” is available at the Hawaii Pacific Parks stores inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Basically Books in Hilo, The Harbor Gallery in Kawaihae, Kokee Museum on Kaua’i and online at www.DietrichVarez.com.