Big Island artist selected for international art exhibit

Big Island artist Christina Skaggs’ painting “Garden of Pomegranates” remains on display at the through Nov. 13 at the Irving Arts Center, an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, in Dallas.

The painting was selected by renowned curator Maryam Ekhtiar, Metropolitan Museum of Art for the fifth annual Juried International Exhibition of Contemporary Islamic Art, which opened Sept. 17.

“It is a tremendous honor to have been selected for this prestigious international exhibition, and I am looking forward to attending the opening event in Dallas,” said Skaggs. “I was thrilled when I received the news.”

Much of Skaggs’ work is inspired by primitive symbols, ancient carvings, ornamental arabesques, calligraphy, lustrous glazes and geometric patterns, which are all common to Islamic art. In the painting chosen for this exhibit, the pomegranate is a divine Islamic symbol, and the lettering in the artwork suggests calligraphy from ancient scrolls.

The international exhibit offers a window into contemporary art inspired by Islamic culture, art, literature and architecture, and it features works in a variety of styles and media from artists around the world.

Works of art from 23 states and nine other countries including France, Bahrain, Iran, Italy, Korea and India are part of the exhibit.

Many of Skaggs’ paintings are exhibited on the Big Island and throughout Hawaii. Her art has been collected for exhibition at five-star resorts and hotels, other luxury commercial spaces and high-end private homes throughout the world.

Info: Www.christinaskaggspaintings.com, www.islamicartrevival.com.