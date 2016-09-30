Chicken Skin Obake Stories returns to Big Island

Master story teller, kumu and actor Lopaka Kapanui takes the stage for two shows at Kilauea Theatre within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Hear tales of true ghost stores from around Hawaii live in the perfect ghost story telling venue of the theater at Kilauea Military Camp during “Chicken Skin: Obake ‘Ghost’ Stories.” Show times are 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 and 8. Proceeds will be donated to Aloha Ilio Rescue and Kilauea Drama and Entertainment Network.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Purchase tickets at CD Wizard and all Irie Hawaii locations.