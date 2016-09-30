Entries sought for Kona Coffee Cultural Festival Art Show and Competition

Donkey Mill Art Center and Kona Coffee Cultural Festival are seeking entries for the upcoming Kona Coffee Cultural Festival Art Show and Competition 2016.

Amateur and professional artists of all ages are invited to submit works of art celebrating the festival’s 46th anniversary by illustrating the heritage of Kona Coffee through this year’s theme, “Brewed With Tradition.” Works should express a love of coffee, the artist’s understanding of the Kona Coffee heritage, use coffee in the artwork or tell a story about coffee cultural heritage through art. Art must be on the theme of coffee, either by subject matter or medium.

Selected entries will be exhibited Oct. 25-Nov. 19 with a reception slated 4-8 p.m. Nov. 5 at Donkey Mill Art Center in Holualoa.

All media are eligible and all submissions are encouraged. Only original art and handcrafted pieces are eligible. No reproductions, with the exception of photography or limited editions of hand-pulled prints).

All artwork must be submitted between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Oct. 14 and 15 at DMAC. Entry fees are $5 per entry for adults; artists under age 18 may enter artwork free of charge.

A panel of three judges will award first, second and third place prizes. The prizes will be awarded based on use of media, quality of the work, and presentation of the theme of Kona coffee and culture. In addition a People’s’ Choice Award will be given at the end of the exhibit, based on votes received.

Since its inception in 1970, the Kona Coffee Cultural Festival has sought to preserve, perpetuate and promote Kona’s nearly 200-year coffee heritage. The 10-day event runs Nov. 4-14.

For questions, please contact us at donkeymill@gmail.com