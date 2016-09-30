Event to raise funds for Anuenue Playground

A family fun event is planned Saturday at Waimea Park in an effort to raise funds to rebuild the Anuenue Playground in Waimea.

The free event runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature lunch and snack offerings, live music, keiki-friendly entertainment, drawings for prizes, and a “rainbow” opportunity for children to participate in an Anuenue Art Project to be installed at the playground.

Info: www.anuenueplayground.org.