Fiction book club meets in Kona

Kona Stories hosts a fiction book club discussing “Some Luck” by Jane Smiley on Tuesday.

The group meets at 6:30 p.m. at the store. Book groups are free if books are purchased at Kona Stories, or a $5 donation is requested.

A National Book Award nominee, “Some Luck” is set in 1920, Denby, Iowa. Rosanna and Walter Langdon have just welcomed their firstborn son, Frank, into their family farm. He will be the oldest of five. Each chapter covers a single year, encompassing the sweep of history as the Langdons abide by time-honored values and pass them on to their children.

The first volume of an epic trilogy from a beloved writer at the height of her powers, “Some Luck” starts readers on a literary adventure through cycles of birth and death, passion and betrayal that will span a century in America.

Info: Brenda or Joy, 324-0350, www.konastories.com.