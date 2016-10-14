FOLK Book Club meets Tuesday

Friends of the Libraries, Kona Book Club meets at 11 a.m. Tuesday on the Kailua-Kona Public Library lanai.

This month’s selection is “The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out of the Window and Disappeared” by Jonas Jonasson.

Allan Karlsson ends up in a nursing home after a long and eventful life similar to Forrest Gump. Desperate to avoid his 100th birthday party, Allan climbs out the window of his room and heads to the nearest bus station. Allan’s colorful and complex history, having witnessed some of the most important events of the 20th century, merges with his present-day escapades and readers will be treated to a new and charmingly funny version of world history while getting to know a very youthful old man whose global influence knows no age limit.

The book club next meets in November to discuss “The Blazing World” by Siri Hustvedt.

Info: folk@folkhawaii.com