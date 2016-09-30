Hawaiian Ukulele and Guitar grand opening Saturday

Hawaiian Ukulele and Guitar will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday at the Queens’ MarketPlace Coronation Pavilion.

Music lovers can enjoy free mini-concerts, a live remote by KAPA radio, and the chance to win guitars, ukulele and other prizes, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The entertainment lineup includes 2010 Clyde Kindy Sproat Falsetto Contest winner, Hawaiian singer-songwriter Alii Keanaaina and his halau, Kaleilaniakealii Hula Studio, plus the 2016 Junior Hawaiian Idol Michael Hanato, and Robert Yates, “Uncle Uke” himself, in a special appearance.

“We’re giving away two guitars, one on the radio and one at the grand opening,” said Yates. “These are two complete ‘gig packs,’ with electric guitar, amp, and all the cords and straps you need. And we’ll have at least four ukulele from some of our favorite brands, and other merchandise from the store.”

With decades of experience building and playing instruments, Yates has connected with some of the best luthiers in Hawaii and across the planet. As a result, his shop is a showroom for in-demand brands like Kala, Kamoa, Koaloha and Pono ukulele, plus Cordoba, Guild, Prestige, Jose Ramirez and Breedlove guitars.

Since it opened this spring, Hawaiian Ukulele and Guitar has become one of Kala Music’s “Custom Elite Vendors.” The status allows them to carry Kala’s custom-made instruments, available nowhere else in Hawaii.

In addition to professional instruments, Hawaiian Ukulele and Guitar offers lines for beginners and everyday enthusiasts. The shop also features a large selection of sheet music, CDs and DVDs, quality strings, picks, tuners, instrument cases, stands, humidifiers and more.

Info: visit www.hawaiian-ukulele.com, 315-2919.