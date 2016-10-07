Holualoa Village Art-After-Dark this evening

The shops and art galleries of historic Holualoa Village will celebrate local art and music this evening from 5:30-8:30 pm. More than a dozen studios and stores will stay open late to welcome friends and visitors with new art work, pupus and music.

Dave Lawrence will perform high energy rock n’ roll on the Koa Realty lanai across from the landmark Kona Hotel during the evening and the Holualoa Ukulele Gallery will host popular Hawaiian and contemporary tunes by the Maura High Notes on its front lanai. There will also be impromptu music at many more shops and galleries in the historic coffee village.

Pat Pearlman Designs in the Kona Hotel will feature birthstones for October: opal or tourmaline.

Matthew and Mary Lovein of the Holualoa Gallery will host street eats from Kona Dogs outside and artist William Wingert will be working on an original oil painting inside.

There will be an artist reception for Barbara Hanson, polymer clay artist, at Kira Kamamalu’s A Work of Art gallery in the Kona Hotel. The two artists are sharing the unique gallery and studio that lets patrons observe and join in on classes. Hanson, a Big Island resident since 1991, has had studios and art shows at resorts from Kona Village to Mauna Kea but her dream was to find a special spot in the Holualoa artist community. Now she is sharing her self taught method of layering different colors of clay to create intricate patterns for wall art, sculpture, clocks, vases, kitchen utensils and jewelry.

Glyph Art Gallery will be welcoming new artist Rick Sharp this evening. Sharp is an accomplished fine art painter, as well as long time Hawaiiana and surf theme poster artist. Glyph Art Gallery will debut several of his large acrylic paintings, as well as smaller Hawaiiana pieces inspired by vintage travel posters.

Parking will be available at the village parking lot.

Info: www.holualoahawaii.com