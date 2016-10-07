HPA Community Book Club Tuesday

The Hawaii Preparatory Academy Community Book Club will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the Ko Kakou Student Union, Upper Campus. Community Book Club meetings are free and open to the public.

Lois Inman, Dyer Memorial librarian, and Jaime Johnson, Upper School English teacher, will lead the group. The current book selection is “A Visit from the Goon Squad” by Jennifer Egan, winner of 2010 National Book Critics Circle Award and the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for fiction.

The book is about Bennie Salazar, an aging former punk rocker and record executive, and Sasha, the passionate, troubled young woman he employs. Egan reveals their pasts, along with the inner lives of a host of other characters whose paths intersect with theirs in her novel of self-destruction and redemption.

Light refreshments will be served and participants are invited to bring a snack to share.

Info: Jaime Johnson at jjohnson@hpa.edu.