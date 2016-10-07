Johnson offers watercolor workshop

Big Island artist Patti Pease Johnson will offer her Experimental Watercolors workshop from noon to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Volcano Art Center.

Each student will create three to five separate 8-by-8-inch watercolor paintings on cold press watercolor paper using broken glass as a catalyst to spark creativity. Students will also be taught theories of good composition, along with color theory and color wheel use.

Johnson’s artwork can be found at galleries and shops across the State and in collections around the world.

Cost is $50/$45 for VAC members, in addition to a $10 supply fee. Beginner and intermediate artists are welcome.

Info: www.volcanoartcenter.org.