Kahilu Theatre presents ‘Loon’

Kahilu Theatre presents the acclaimed physical theater company and mask imagineers the Wonderheads this Thursday as they bring you a love story that whisks a man to the moon and back.

Francis, a lonely janitor who is plagued by isolation and tickled by whispers of childhood imagination, has hit rock bottom and discovers that he has nowhere to go — but up. And up. And up! But will plucking the moon from the sky bring him the love he is searching for?

“Loon” is performed in full-face mask, a form so magical you will forget your age and marvel in childlike delight. Wordless and whimsical, it has been described by audiences as watching a living cartoon, or live-action Pixar.

Winner of four Critics’ Choice Awards, three Best of Fest Awards, and described by the CBC as “pure magic,” Loon has been delighting audiences since 2011.

Wonderheads is a multi-award winning physical theater company specializing in mask performance and exquisite visual storytelling for adults and children. Their work is performed in full-face mask, a wordless form that mixes European larval mask traditions with character mask styles, resulting in a whimsical, wordless craft rarely seen on North American stages.

Doors open at 5 p.m. for the 6 p.m. performance, which is geared for adults and children age 10 and older. Tickets range in price from $18 to $33 and can be purchased online at www.kahilutheatre.org, by calling 885-6868, or at the theater box office from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.

The Wonderheads will also perform Loon at the University of Hawaii at Hilo at 7:30 p.m. this evening at Hilo Performing Arts Center. Tickets for the Hilo performance are available at the UH-Hilo Box Office at 932-7490 or online at www.artscenter.uhh.hawaii.edu.