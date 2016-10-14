Kailua Village Artists hosts reception this evening

The Kailua Village Artists is hosting a reception from 5-7 p.m. this evening at the gallery at Kona Marketplace in Kailua-Kona.

Three member artists will be honored at the reception including Kathleen Jaeger, mosaic and acrylics; Linda Savell, pottery; and Pamela Colton Thomas, mixed media. Pupu and refreshments will be served.

Jaeger works in mosaic and acrylic painting. The extreme difference in these two media enable her to have a more structured or a more spontaneous approach as the image dictates. Jaeger alternates between the two in her approach as she frequently will stay with one for a period of some weeks or months then move almost exclusively to the other for a while. In both mediums, Jaeger shares her love of color, nature, her faith and her playful whimsical images with all of us. Her featured mosaic is titled “Red Vase.”

Savell has been a potter for over 50 years. After moving to Hawaii, she has concentrated on presenting Hawaii’s tropical fish and other tropical themes in ceramic wall art and other pieces. Her featured piece is a covered jar with a triptych of Honu entitled “The Mydas Touch.” Mydas is the species of the Hawaiian sea turtle.

Colton Thomas has been painting since her early childhood, tutored by her father, an accomplished artist. In the late 1970s, she studied at Academy of Art in San Francisco. Her watercolor and acrylic paintings are influenced by the rich color palette of paintings on silk, and the vivid colors of stained glass. She creates her detailed line work that acts as a resist to the bright colors that are then added to create her unique style that expresses this island’s beauty. Her featured painting is “The Lanai.”

Info: 329-6653.