Kamuela Philharmonic Orchestra opens 13th season Oct. 30

The Kamuela Philharmonic Orchestra will open its 13th season with a “Symphonically Spooky” concert at 4 p.m. Oct. 30 at South Kohala’s Hapuna Beach Prince Hotel Grand Ballroom.

New Artistic Director Brian Dollinger has planned this program as an event that will entice and captivate a diverse audience of listeners young and old. The concert features some of the most famous symphonic masterpieces that one would associate with Halloween, spooky stories, or music that is just plain fun to dress up in costume to, according to organizers.

Masterworks by Hector Berlioz, Charles Gounod and Camille Saint-Saens are joined by music from Broadway and film that all ages will recognize. Music from movies like “Pirates of the Caribbean” is sure to be a hit with the youngest of audience goers.

Dollinger invites the entire audience, especially youngsters, to dress up in Halloween costume for the concert. Attendees should not wear very “scary” costumes.

Tickets are $25 for adults; children enter free. Parking is $5 per vehicle.

Dollinger, of Morton, Illinois, was chosen as the artistic director of the Kamuela Philharmonic Orchestra in March after an extensive worldwide search. He is also musical director for the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra, Clinton Symphony Orchestra, and conductor of the Genesius Guild Summer Opera. He has a strong passion for teaching, conducting and mentoring young musicians.

He and musicians from the nonprofit orchestra plan to visit many Hawaii Island elementary school students throughout the school year as a new education outreach initiative. Dollinger believes all children should be surrounded by music and art in some fashion during their entire “growing up” years.

Dollinger is also eager to implement plans he has to maximize the talents the orchestra showed him then, and looks forward to the opportunity of getting to know the Hawaii Island community better, according to a press release. He will be working on improving the accessibility of programs to grow the orchestra’s audience base and instituting year-round music education programs, as well.

Info: www.kamuelaphil.org.