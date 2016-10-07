KVA featuring oil, watercolor painter during October

For the month of October oil and watercolor painter Marilyn Koschella is the Kailua Village Artists featured artist.

Koschella likes to express herself in her oil and watercolor paintings of the Kona area. Seascapes, turtles, koi and fish are what she is usually painting. Because Koschella grew up in Southern California, swimming and spending time at the beach was her favorite past time. This is reflected in her paintings of the ocean. Before purchasing a home in Hawaii in 2008, most of her paintings included lakes and rivers around the Lake Tahoe area. After moving to the Big Island, she has added seascapes of the Kona Coast to her repertoire.

Come and talk story with her when she will be at the gallery on Oct. 21, 27 and 28.

The Kailua Village Artists Gallery is located at the Kona Marketplace, 75-5729 Alii Drive, Suite C-110, in Kailua-Kona. IT is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 pm.

Info: 329-6653.