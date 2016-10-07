Library book group to discuss ‘The Rose Hotel’

The North Kohala Public Library’s reading group will discuss “The Rose Hotel” by Rahimeh Andalibian from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday in Kapaau.

Copies of the book are available to check out from the library, and are often available in e-book or audiobook formats through the library system’s OverDrive collection.

The library reading group meets on the second Tuesday of each month to discuss a variety of fiction, nonfiction, contemporary, and classic titles.

Next month’s book will be “A Long Way from Chicago” by Richard Peck.