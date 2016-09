Jackie Pualani Johnson performs an amazing, one-woman show taken directly from the writings of Queen Liliuokalani, the queens family, and other historical sources Tuesday in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Part of Hawaii Volcanoes ongoing After Dark in the Park series, “Liliuokalani at Washington Place,” is free of charge. Performance is at 7 p.m. at Kilauea Visitor Center Auditorium.

Info: 985-6000.