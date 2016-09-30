McClure earns People’s Choice Award

Frank McClure received top honors in the sixth annual Biennial Abstract Only! Exhibit held during August at Wailoa Center in Hilo.

He earned the People’s Choice Award for his sculpture, “Lives,” carved out of Cuban mahogany.

The Abstract Only! Exhibit will now be held annually instead of every other year and is sponsored by the nonprofit, Hawaii Island Art Alliance and the Wailoa Center. It’s next planned for August 2017 when Wailoa Center will be celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Wailoa Center is free and open to the public 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Info: 933-0416, wailoa@yahoo.com.