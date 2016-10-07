Music camp offered for keiki

The Kona Choral Society presents “Spark! Music Camp” for keiki in pre-K through eighth grade on Thursday and Oct. 14.

This two-day camp will provide large and small group sessions with professionals, as well as one-on-one music mentor time. Its intent is to spark awareness of the positive force music can be in the lives of keiki.

The camp will culminate with a concert by the keiki for family and friends.

The camp is free, but seats are limited. It will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Kealakehe Intermediate School music rooms.

Info: www.konachoralsociety.org.