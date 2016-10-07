Nelson shares ‘Color Literacy’ presentation

Dick Nelson will discuss color terminology and introduce the true primary colors of pigment and light during a presentation titled “Color Literacy” 7-9 p.m. Thursday at Volcano Art Center’s Niaulani Campus in Volcano Village.

The presentation will focus on color terminology and introduce the true primary colors of pigment and light. This will include color deception and interaction, color transformation, colored films and veils and color constancy.

Nelson will also be challenging such color misinformation as “Red, Blue and Yellow are the primary colors.” And an even more interesting theory; the Impressionists used pure, unmixed color.

This presentation is part of a once-a-month Thursday evening series at the center, focusing on art, Hawaiian culture and our environment.

Nelson was a student of Josef Albers, the most respected artist/teacher of color in the 20th century. He has spent more than 50 years teaching to thousands of students on the grammar of color and it’s optical interaction, making color luminosity possible

Info: www.volcanoartcenter.org.