‘Rhyme, Women and Song’: An evening of Cabaret with KT Sullivan

New York Cabaret star KT Sullivan brings her acclaimed show, “Rhyme, Women and Song” to the Hilton Waikoloa’s new Kona Tap Room on Feb. 11 as a benefit for VASH Hawaii Island.

Sullivan was named artistic director of The Mabel Mercer Foundation in 2012, starred in the Broadway revival of Gentleman Prefer Blondes, and headlined for almost two decades in The Oak Room at The Algonquin Hotel. Accompanied by pianist Jon Weber, Sullivan brings the Big Apple to the Big Island.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., show starts at 6:30. All proceeds benefit VASH Hawaii Island, whose mission is to share aloha with visitors affected by adversity. Tickets are $65, which includes pupu, parking, silent auction and no-host bar.

“One of the pleasures of cabaret reviewing over the long haul has been to observe the evolution of KT Sullivan from an effervescent musical comedian into the increasingly fearless and complex actor she is today,” said Stephen Holden of the New York Times about Sullivan in a review about the show. “In the end Ms Sullivan’s natural ebullience and perfect comic timing transport you to a blissful plateau.”

Tickets can be purchased online at vash.brownpapertickets.com.