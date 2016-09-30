SKEA Magic Camp starts Oct. 10

The Society for Kona’s Education and Art hosts its Magic Camp Oct. 10-13 in Honaunau.

The camp runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day and provides a fun, educational and creative opportunity for students ages 10-18 to learn the tricks of the trade with local talented magicians Arnie “Arneleo The Great” Rabin, Barry “The Great Barusky” Gitelson, and Bruce and Jennifer Meyers.

Tuition is $75 for the week, in addition to a SKEA one-year family membership, which costs $35. Scholarships are available. Space is limited to 20 students.

SKEA is located at 84-5191 Mamalahoa Highway in Honaunau.

Info: 328-9392, www.skea.org.