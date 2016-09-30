Talk nerdy to me: ‘Toying With Science’ combines fun, folly and science

Garry Krinsky has made a career making science fun, and on Saturday, he brings his nationally acclaimed show, “Toying with Science,” to the Kahilu Theatre in Waimea. Said to resemble a living cartoon, Krinsky moves about the stage with an energetic force that engages audiences from coast to coast at schools, theaters and festivals.

“The show is a lot of fun,” said Krinsky. “Science is fun. Dropping a grapefruit and a lime at the same time and figuring out which one is going to land first — it’s fun! It opens people up and makes them wonder what else they can learn. It gives kids a different outlook on science.”

“Toying with Science” is an upbeat, multi-faceted and dynamic performance that combines mime, circus skills, music and audience participation to explore the scientific principles of gravity, balance and simple machinery.

“I talk about how I use science to get better at the skills I perform,” he said. “For example, with juggling, I started out with one ball, then two balls and then once I recognized and understood the pattern and adjusted the timing, it all came together. Then I demonstrate it; I break down how I learned it. I always enjoyed when a magician did something and then explained how it was done. It’s great when a skilled person says, ‘This is how I did it, and this is how I got there.’”

Krinsky’s extensive theater experience includes being an original member of the Boston Buffoons and the Wright Bros., a New England vaudeville troupe.

“I started out as a mime in the Boston area for a number of years and then I got a gig at the Museum of Science in Boston. They asked me to put together a show that explored the science of toys. It was right up my alley. My agent loved it so I worked on it and the rest is history. I’ve been doing this show now for 20 years,” he said.

In addition to performing at the Museum of Science in Boston, Krinsky also performed at the Kennedy Center of Washington, D.C., Victoria Theatre of Dayton, Civic Center of Greater Des Moines, Kravis Center, Broward Center, and Ruth Eckerd Hall in Florida, the Broadway Center and Everett Theater in Washington, the Markham Theatre in Ontario, as well as at other theaters and festivals across the United States. He has also made appearances on NBC’s “Today Show” and at Lincoln Center Out-of-Doors.

“Toying with Science” brings science-based toys to life with motion, music, humor and insight while allowing the audience an opportunity to participate in the on-stage activities. An example of Krinsky’s performance includes balancing multiple ladders topped with a giant beach umbrella on his chin at the same time. He’s known for engaging par-ticipation and blurring the boundaries between himself and his audience.

“It’s a physically dynamic show,” he said. “I tackle, explain and research how things are done scientifically right in front of the audiences eyes. To understand science in such a fun way is kind of a novel thing. So much we learn about science is linear. This is physical and hands on. It’s a real high energy experience.”

The show starts at 4 p.m. Tickets range in price from $18-$33. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.kahilutheatre.org or call 885-6868. ■