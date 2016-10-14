Kona Stories hosts a travel book club discussing “A Passion for Paris: Romanticism and Romance in the City of Light” by David Downie on Tuesday.

The group meets at 6:30 p.m. at the store. Book groups are free if books are purchased at Kona Stories, or a $5 donation is requested.

This book is a walking tour of Paris. The author’s encyclopedic knowledge of the city and its artists grants him a mystical gift of access: doors left ajar and carriage gates left open foster his search for the city’s magical story. Readers visiting the city are advised to take it with them to discover countless new experiences. Abounding in secluded, atmospheric parks, artists’ studios, cafes, restaurants and streets little changed since the 1800s, Paris exudes romance. The art and architecture, the cityscape, riverbanks, and the unparalleled quality of daily life are part of the equation.

But the city’s allure derives equally from hidden sources: querulous inhabitants, a bizarre culture of heroic negativity, and a rich historical past supplying enigmas, pleasures and challenges. Rarely do visitors suspect the glamour and chic and the carefree atmosphere of the City of Light grew from and still feed off the dark fountainheads of riot, rebellion, mayhem and melancholy and the subversive literature, art and music of the Romantic Age.

Weaving together his own with the lives and loves of Victor Hugo, Georges Sand, Charles Baudelaire, Balzac, Nadar and other great romantics, Downie delights in the city’s secular romantic pilgrimage sites.

Info: Brenda or Joy, 324-0350, www.konastories.com.