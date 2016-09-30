Tropical flower arranging workshop starts Oct. 7

Kaipo AhChong will host tropical flower arranging workshops starting Oct. 7 at Volcano Art Center.

A tropical agriculture farmer and member of Halau Na Kamalei, AhChong will share his expert skills in this hands-on workshop, which will be held 2-4 p.m. Oct. 7 and Nov. 4. Participants will explore color and texture in 3 dimensions with tropical flowers. Each class will result in an arrangement to take home and enjoy.

Cleaned tropical flowers will be provided and the class fee is $45.

Info: 967-8222, www.volcanoartcenter.org.