VAC offers 6-week clay workshop

Volcano Art Center is offering “Sunday Clay – High Fire,” a six-week workshop that gets underway Oct. 16 and continues through Nov. 20.

Teaching artists Chiu Leong, Erik Wold and Emily Herb will the class, which will be an introduction to working with and firing mid-range stoneware. Emphasis will be on learning and refining wheel throwing skills, and the possibilities of stoneware glazes. Eight registration slots are open to “wheel throwers”, and two additional places will be open to “hand builders.” The class will be held from 2:30-5:30 p.m.

Cost for the six, three-hour sessions is $170/$152 for VAC members, in addition to a $13 materials fee for 6 pounds of clay, including glazes and firing. Additional clay will be available for purchase. Students must use clay purchased from the Volcano Art Center.

Info: www.volcanoartcenter.org.