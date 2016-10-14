Vorobik offers botanical art workshops

Linda Ann Vorobik will offer three botanical art workshops at the Society for Kona’s Education and Art this month.

The first workshop Basic Botanical Drawing: Line and Form will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. p.m. Oct. 22-23. The second, Advanced Botanical Watercolor, will run 6-9 p.m. Oct. 25-27. The third workshop is Beginning Botanical Watercolor and is offered 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 29-30.

Cost for each workshop is $120. SKEA is located in Honaunau at 84-5191 Mamalahoa Highway. Class size is limited to 12.

Info: 328-9392, skea@hawaii.rr.com.