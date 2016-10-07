Wailoa Center hosts two shows during October

The Big Island Ukulele Guild will be presenting its annual ukulele display and the Hawaii Island Art Alliance will be hosting its annual Big Island Woodworkers and Artists Invitational today through Oct. 27 at Wailoa Center.

The guild will be showcasing ukulele builders from Hawaii Island as well as entries from Maui and Oahu. Sharing the main gallery are fine woodworkers from across Hawaii Island who will be displaying furniture, sculpture and bowls made of native and exotic woods. The other two handpicked invited artists whose work compliments the wood are Beau Jack Key, exhibiting his nature photography, and Heather Mettler, displaying her unique glass vessels.

The opening reception for this 12th annual event is 5-8 p.m. this evening at Wailoa Center. Show hours 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. In addition to the regular weekday hours, there will be three special Saturday events sponsored by the Big Island Ukulele Guild. On Oct. 8 and 22 there will Kanikapila sessions from noon-3 p.m. Alan Hale from Kona will lead the Oct. 8 session, and Andy Andrews of the Puna Kanikapila Association will lead the Oct. 22 session. On Oct. 15, there will be an ukulele building demonstration from noon-3 p.m. led by guild members.

The show itself, and all special events, are free to the public and everyone is welcome.

Woodworkers, who participate in the 11th annual exhibit sponsored by the Hawaii Island Art Alliance, come from all over the Big Island and will have their finely crafted furniture or wood objects on display staged as you might see it in a home. Typically, wood submissions include beds, tables, rocking chairs, sculptures and turned bowls.

Info: www.bigislandukuleleguild.org, 933-0416 or email wailoa@yahoo.com.