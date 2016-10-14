Waimea Community Chorus invited to perform at Lincoln Center

The Waimea Community Chorus, under the direction of Barbara Kopra, has been invited to participate in Ariel Ramiirez’s Misa Criolla for the Distinguished Concerts International New York City Concert Series in New York City.

The performance will be held at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on April 30, 2017. The musicians will join other choristers to form the Distinguished Concerts Singers International, a choir of distinction.

“The Waimea Community Chorus received this invitation because of the exceptional quality and high level of musicianship demonstrated by the singers. It is quite an honor to be invited to perform in New York. These wonderful musicians not only represent a high quality of music and education, but they also become ambassadors for the entire community. This is an event of extreme pride for everybody and deserving of the community’s recognition and support,” Jonathan Griffith, artistic director and principal conductor for DCINY said in a press release.

The singers will spend five days and four nights in New York City in preparation for their concert. They will spend about 9-10 hours rehearsing during that time.

“Not all of the time is spent in rehearsals, since there is so much history and culture to see in New York City. However, the performance is the primary purpose for their visit to the city,” Griffith said.

Griffith will serve as conductor of the performance and clinician for the residency. His conducting credits include the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Salt Lake City; Manhattan Philharmonic and New England Symphonic Ensemble, both in performances at Carnegie Hall; Nova Amadeus Orchestra, Italy; the European Symphony Orchestra, Spain; Bohuslava Martinu Philharmonia and Philharmonia Chorus; Virtuosi Pregensis Chamber Orchestra, Karlovy Vary Symphony Orchestra, and Dvorak Chamber Orchestra, Czech Republic; Bialystok State Philharmonic, Poland; and several regional orchestras and choruses in the U.S.

On the Big Island, the Waimea Community Chorus with orchestra will perform “Sounds of the Season,” a montage of diverse musical styles, at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 and 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at Kahilu Theatre in Waimea.

Info: Barbara Kopra, bkopra@hpa.edu; chorus manager, Miguel Bray, hawaiimiguel@gmail.com or 885-5818.