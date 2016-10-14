The West Hawaii County band performs at 6:30 p.m. this evening at Hale Halawai.

The free performance, “Oktoberfest,” will celebrate the fall season. In keeping with the theme, the concert will feature the clarinets in two polkas, “The Free Track Polka” and the toe-tapping “Clarinet Polka.” The 20-piece band will also play themes from movies such as “Patton” and “The Right Stuff” in “March to the Movies.” Also featured is a march by famed Russian composer Sergey Prokofiev.

The band is under the direction of Bernaldo Evangelista.

This performance is part of the band’s monthly Free Friday Concert Series sponsored by the Hawaii County Parks and Recreation Department and the West Hawaii County Band Friends, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization.

Info: www.westhawaiiband.com