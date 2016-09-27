Tropical depression churns 1,100 miles ESE of Big Island

KAILUA-KONA — The nineteenth tropical depression of the 2016 Eastern Pacific hurricane season formed early Monday east-southeast of the Big Island.

The depression, which organized early Monday near where the Eastern and Central Pacific basins meet, was circulating 35 mph winds and traveling north at 5 mph as of Monday evening, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center in Honolulu reported. It was located 1,185 miles east-southeast of Kailua-Kona after entering the Central Pacific basin Monday afternoon.

Some strengthening is forecast though Wednesday as the weather system moves over 82-degree waters. It could reach tropical storm strength as early as this morning, forecasters said. If it does, Depression 19-E will be named Seymour.

The storm is expected to peak with 50 mph winds before wind shear picks up late Wednesday, helping to tear apart the storm. Forecasters expect to downgrade it to a remnant low by the end of the week.

Elsewhere in the Central Pacific, no tropical cyclones are expected to form through Wednesday. The Central Pacific basin covers an area between the International Date Line and 140 degrees west longitude and is where Hawaii is located.

In the Eastern Pacific, Tropical Storm Roslyn continued to churn 675 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja California. Packing 50 mph winds, the storm was headed east-northeast at 5 mph Monday evening. Forecasters expect Roslyn to weaken to a tropical depression today.