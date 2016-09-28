KAILUA-KONA — Tropical Storm Ulika continues to weaken Wednesday morning far east-southeast of the Big Island.

Shortly before 11 a.m. Hawaii time, Ulika was packing 60 mph winds and tracking north at 7 mph about 1,125 miles east-southeast of Hilo. Tropical storm-force winds extend outward just 45 miles from the storm’s center, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, which is monitoring the storm after it re-entered the Eastern Pacific basin Tuesday.

The now-tropical storm had seen a spat of intensification late Tuesday, reaching hurricane status with 75 mph winds before starting to weaken early Wednesday as wind shear picked up in the area.

Forecasters expect the storm to continue weakening and will likely downgrade Ulika to a remnant low by Friday.

Behind Ulika, Tropical Depression Roslyn also continues to weaken. Located several hundred miles off the southern tip of Baja California, the weather system was packing 60 mph winds as it headed north at 7 mph. Forecasters expect to downgrade Roslyn to a remnant low pressure area Wednesday evening.