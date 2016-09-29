Tropical Storm Ulika still weakening

KAILUA-KONA — Ulika continued to sputter in the Central Pacific Thursday, barely maintaining tropical storm strength.

Located 930 miles east of Hilo at 5 p.m. Thursday, Ulika was circulating 40 mph winds and tracking northwest at 10 mph, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center in Honolulu, which took over monitoring the storm after it moved back into the Central Pacific on Thursday. Forecasters expect to downgrade the once Category 1 hurricane to a remnant low on Friday.

“Although isolated small thunderstorm cells have briefly developed near the center of Ulika (Thursday) afternoon, persistent deep convection is not expected over the center as shear is forecast to further increase the next two days,” forecasters wrote in the 5 p.m. advisory.

Elsewhere in the Central Pacific, no tropical cyclone formation is expected through Saturday.

National Weather Service forecaster Matt Foster, based in Honolulu, said the island’s east side should be prepared for a “possibly wet weekend.”

“There will probably be some increase in showers, but there is some (computer) model discrepancy as to how widespread it’s going to be,” Foster said.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect. Foster doubted wind and surf generated by the storm would “amount to much.”