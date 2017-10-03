Letters to the Editor: 10-3-17

Single-payer system works

In addressing the problem of doctor shortage in Hawaii, Mr. Hastings’s main subject is not the nationwide health care system. Nevertheless, he unfortunately edges into this latter area in making a rather glib complaint about the Medicare and Medicaid systems, which he says have kept reimbursement rates for medical providers too low.

This is a shortsighted complaint. There are two major problems in the nationwide health care system, which are high cost and abysmal outcomes. The Medicare and Medicaid systems have been the single-most important factor in keeping the cost of medical care in this country from being even higher than it is. I hope we are nearing a time when single-payer health care systems in other developed countries, which systems seem to have gone a long way in solving the problems of high cost and bad outcomes, can be seriously examined in the political world. There has been plenty of research outside of that world.

As for Mr. Hastings’s pointing to relatively low reimbursement as the cause of doctor shortage in Hawaii, that may indeed be correct. At the same time, I hope our politicians will eventually explore the issue of provider reimbursement under single-payer systems. This may well uncover a medical ethic that differs from that of private enterprise.

Mike Keller

Kailua-Kona

Try this gecko trick

I recently discovered a neat trick you can do with a gecko. Slowly put your face within two feet of the gecko, and then deliberately blink. The gecko has an automatic reflex to turn its head so that it can see you equally with both eyes. The cute little creature is staring full-on at you and it’s charming beyond words.

Here are the caveats: This only works on Madagascar day geckos, sometimes called “gold dust.” The trick will only work about six times on any particular gecko. If you and the gecko are on different sides of screen or glass, the trick won’t work.

Clear Englebert

Captain Cook

Kim sure quiet on resignations, water

Another one bites the dust for Kim administration. Hmmm. Who does this remind me of? I voted for Hoffmann so no can blame me. And Kailua-Kona has no water. But he’s silent. Great leader.

David Hirt

Waikoloa Village