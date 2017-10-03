Letters to the Editor: 10-3-17
Single-payer system works
In addressing the problem of doctor shortage in Hawaii, Mr. Hastings’s main subject is not the nationwide health care system. Nevertheless, he unfortunately edges into this latter area in making a rather glib complaint about the Medicare and Medicaid systems, which he says have kept reimbursement rates for medical providers too low.
This is a shortsighted complaint. There are two major problems in the nationwide health care system, which are high cost and abysmal outcomes. The Medicare and Medicaid systems have been the single-most important factor in keeping the cost of medical care in this country from being even higher than it is. I hope we are nearing a time when single-payer health care systems in other developed countries, which systems seem to have gone a long way in solving the problems of high cost and bad outcomes, can be seriously examined in the political world. There has been plenty of research outside of that world.
As for Mr. Hastings’s pointing to relatively low reimbursement as the cause of doctor shortage in Hawaii, that may indeed be correct. At the same time, I hope our politicians will eventually explore the issue of provider reimbursement under single-payer systems. This may well uncover a medical ethic that differs from that of private enterprise.
Mike Keller
Kailua-Kona
Try this gecko trick
I recently discovered a neat trick you can do with a gecko. Slowly put your face within two feet of the gecko, and then deliberately blink. The gecko has an automatic reflex to turn its head so that it can see you equally with both eyes. The cute little creature is staring full-on at you and it’s charming beyond words.
Here are the caveats: This only works on Madagascar day geckos, sometimes called “gold dust.” The trick will only work about six times on any particular gecko. If you and the gecko are on different sides of screen or glass, the trick won’t work.
Clear Englebert
Captain Cook
Kim sure quiet on resignations, water
Another one bites the dust for Kim administration. Hmmm. Who does this remind me of? I voted for Hoffmann so no can blame me. And Kailua-Kona has no water. But he’s silent. Great leader.
David Hirt
Waikoloa Village
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Oahu Publishing Inc. or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Oahu Publishing Inc. is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.