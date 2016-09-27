Letters to the Editor: 9-27-16

The spirit of hate is alive, and it lives in our backyard

A few days ago, a letter was left on my property, attacking my family for posting campaign signs supporting President (Barack) Obama and Hillary Clinton. The author referred to themselves as a “neighbor,” and shared that those they talked to thought we’re stupid idiots.

The author insists that as “locals” we should be angered by the president taking away our fishing rights, which I believe is related to the expansion of the Papahanaumokuakea monument, which we supported. The author, as a non-Hawaiian, should refrain from speaking about Hawaiian issues, and insisting, as they have done since 1893, to tell us how we should feel about them.

The letter, a mixture of poor English and misinterpreted Hawaiian words, could not have been clearer in its intent – to insult the president by referring to him as both a popolo and the “n” word, calling his “alleged” African birthplace “popolo land,” accusing him and Mrs. Clinton of the deaths in Benghazi, and calling them liars, among other things. The author even suggests that the president should put Syrian refugees on our property so they could cut our heads off.

If the intent of the author was to instill fear, or to lessen our visible commitment to Mrs. Clinton, they failed. If anything, it strengthened our resolve. I have always been politically active and vocal of my support of Democrats and Republicans alike. In expressing my views, I have had the courage to attach my name to them. My “neighbor” has shown their cowardice — choosing to hide behind their stupidity.

This letter is evidence that the spirit of hate is alive, and it lives in our backyard — even in our Hawaiian paradise. An environment has been created where the uneducated, and ignorant, feel safe expressing their hateful sentiments. It is people like this neighbor who are destroying the very fabric of America: not gays, Muslims, or Mexicans. But ignorant people with nothing but hate in their hearts.

We are a respectable family, who has lived in this community for generations — grounded in Hawaiian, American, and Christian values. It is obvious to me that my “neighbor” was not raised the same way.

It was a foolish mistake on my neighbor’s part to wage a war of words against me. They should go back to school and learn to spell first. I would advise this neighbor: do not come onto our property again. Signs suggest it would not be in your favor.

May God bless America.

The Rev. W. Keoki Kiwaha

Kealia-Hookena